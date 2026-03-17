Mildred Carol (Borecky) Hynes (1938-2026)



Mildred Carol (Borecky) Hynes, formerly of rural Sylvan Grove, Kan., passed away on Feb. 17, 2026, at the Holiday Resort in Salina.

Mildred “Millie” was born on Dec. 31, 1938, in a limestone house west of Black Wolf, Kan., to second-generation Czech parents John and Marie (Janda) Borecky. She was the fifth of six children in the Borecky family.

Millie attended South Excelsior School, a one-room schoolhouse, through the eighth grade, and later graduated with the Class of 1957 from Ellsworth High School.

She married Richard H. Hynes on April 25, 1961. They met at a polka dance at the old Ellsworth Armory, with the band of Harrison Moyer, who incidentally also played at their wedding a couple of years later. They were blessed with three daughters: Carmen, Linda and Connie.

Millie was a farm wife until the passing of Richard in 1991, when she began working at Kansas Originals, where she worked for over 30 years. She was also a part-owner and worked at the Country Corner Store in Sylvan Grove prior to Richard’s death. She enjoyed visiting with customers, and seeing family come in was always a bonus. She also served as the Lincoln County Farm Bureau Safety Chairman for several years.

In her earlier years, she and Richard enjoyed dancing to polka music and she enjoyed listening to her husband play in The Harmony Four. She sewed many items for her daughters’ music programs and the clubs in which they participated. She was a 4-H leader and a member of Modern Mrs. EHU. Millie enjoyed playing pinochle with her siblings, working on jigsaw puzzles, crafting and — lest we forget — her favorite pastime of reading. The only television shows she enjoyed were Lawrence Welk and Barbara Mandrell. Every Saturday evening, the TV was always tuned to Channel 2 at 7 p.m. for some champagne music.

She had a good sense of humor and a quick wit — always a wise crack. She could usually fix any problem with good common sense and an engineering mind. She often joked that she never needed a dishwasher because she had three daughters.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sylvan Grove since 1973, when she was baptized and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Millie served as a Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; siblings, Vivian Kratzer, Libbie Sebesta, Lester Borecky, Viola Jiricek and Myrene Soukup; and son-in-law John Long.

Left to mourn her passing are her three daughters, Carmen (Jeff) Griffin, Linda (Denny) McClintock and Connie Long; seven grandchildren: Travis, Jeremy and Derek McClintock, Margy Clem, Sam Long, Bryce Griffin and Jordan Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church in Sylvan Grove. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to the service, with a luncheon to follow. Millie would have truly enjoyed the opportunity to visit with everyone.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.