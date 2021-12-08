Murphy Russel Woodmansee (2006-2021)

Murphy Russel Woodmansee passed away Dec. 7, 2021, in Barton County. He was born March 15, 2006 in Hutchinson, to Michael & Marissa (Grow) Woodmansee.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Murphy was a sophomore at Hoisington High School, where he was active in golf and band. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Great Bend and Boy Scout Troop 157.

Murphy enjoyed working at his first job, Wetlands Waterpark, during the summer and playing video games, which allowed him to build and maintain valuable friendships. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family, camping, canoeing, and kayaking.

Survivors include, his parents, Michael and Marissa Woodmansee of the home; his grandmothers, Carol Woodmansee of Great Bend and Renita Chasteen of Hoisington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who are considered family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Phil Woodmansee.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family to receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m.

Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend, with Reverend Kathleen Luke presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to the USD 431 Education Foundation or First Presbyterian Church (to benefit the activities of interest to the Murphy Woodmansee Family), in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, Kan. 67530.

Per the family's request, masks are strongly encouraged to be worn during services.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net