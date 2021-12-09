Carole J. Boor (1940-2021)

Carole J. Boor, 81, passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at Almost Home, Great Bend, Kan. She was born June 7, 1940 in Ellsworth, Kan., to Stephen and Blanche Jiricek.

She grew up in the Black Wolf, Kan. area, attended South Exselsior country grade school and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1958.

On Oct. 7, 1958, she was married to Bernard J. Boor and they made their life in and around the Hoisington/Claflin area.

Carole was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was the organist and choir director for 24 years and a member of the Altar Society. A homemaker and farm wife, Carole was also an avid reader and gardener.

She is survived by five children; Stephen Boor of Sylvan Grove, Connie Boor of Hoisington, Mark Boor of Odin, Christopher Boor of Olmitz, and Patrick Boor and wife Lori of Larned; as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one more great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant sisters; husband, Bernard; and grandson, Jordan Boor.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Frida , Dec. 10, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Vigil with Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or Hoisington Public Library in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kan. 67544.

Notices may viewed and condolences sent at www.nicholsonrickefh.net