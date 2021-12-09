LaDonna Mae Griffis (1931-2021)

LaDonna Mae Griffis, 90, of Lyons, Kan., passed away Dec. 1, 2021, at Sterling Village, Sterling, Kan. She was born Oct. 25, 1931 in Brookville, Kan., the daughter of Paige and Lola Shute Shuttleworth.

LaDonna has resided in Lyons since 1980, formerly of Holyrood, Kan., and Rockford and New Lenox, Ill. She graduated in 1948 from Fort Stockton High School while living with her beloved Aunt Mary Hanna Robinson in Fort Stockton, Texas.

LaDonna was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lyons, Kan., and cherished her relationship with Jesus Christ her Savior.

On Dec. 6, 1980, LaDonna married her second husband, William Griffis, in Lyons, who preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2001. LaDonna was proud of her husband Bill and enjoyed going on road trips in one of his restored vintage automobiles.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dwight, Teddy, Vance, Paige and Della Pruitt; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ann Warner; and grandson, Joshua Warner.

LaDonna is survived by her three children, Gene Warner of Holyrood, Kan., Sandra McCarthy of Joliet, Ill., and James Warner and wife Andrea of Boise, Idaho; her three step-children, Rhonda Newman and husband Jim of Lyons, Jo Burge of Lyons, and Doug Griffis and wife Kathy of Cunningham, Kan.; brother, Myrt Shuttleworth and his wife Marlyn of Geneseo, Kan.; 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

LaDonna was a homemaker, seamstress, bank teller, and sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics while living in Lyons. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and above all she was a prolific quilter, creating numerous quilts and wall hangings throughout her life.

A great cook, she could often be found listening to music and performing that silly little dance of hers while preparing meals such as Swiss Steak or baking bread in the oven.

She was adventurous and up for anything, such as camping and hiking in Estes Park, Colorado in her early “70s” or vacationing in Breckenridge with her family.

A huge sports fan, she loved to watch her children participate in high school gymnastics, football, and wrestling. From the stands you could always hear her high-pitched voice yelling whenever someone made a great play.

The Chiefs and Royals were her professional teams, and she was thrilled to be able to go to Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium one last time to watch the Royals beat Seattle in August 2017.

A memorial service will be held in early Spring of 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons.

Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.