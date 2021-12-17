Carol L. Torkelson Estate, Case No. 21PR39

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, December 16, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000039

Carol L. Torkelson, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on December 10, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Jeffrey Scott Torkelson, an heir, devisee and legatee, and Executor named in the "Last Will and Testament of Carol L. Torkelson," deceased, dated September 5, 1995, requesting the instrument attached thereto be admitted to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the decedent; Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act be issued to the Executor to serve without bond.

You are further advised under the provisions of the Kansas Simplified Estates Act the Court need not supervise administration of the Estate, and no notice of any action of the Executor or other proceedings in the administration will be given, except for notice of final settlement of decedent's estate.

You are further advised if written objections to simplified administration are filed with the Court, the Court may order that supervised administration ensue.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before January 6, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. in the District Court, in Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Jeffrey Scott Torkelson,

Petitioner

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439-0083

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t 12/16, 12/23, 12/30