Nicholas Munoz (1936-2022)

Nicholas Munoz, 86, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Jesus and Maria (Mendez) Munoz.

Nicholas married his first wife Patricia Parrish, June 14, 1958, in Kanopolis, Kan. He later married Crystal A. Soukup, Jan. 21, 2015, in Kanopolis, Kan.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Crystal Munoz; sons Jerry Munoz (Karen), Jim Munoz, Chris Munoz (Sara); nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Patricia; four brothers and five sisters; and two great-grandsons, Jackson and Nathan.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth; family will be present 6-7 p.m.

Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis. Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer, American Heart, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.