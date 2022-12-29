Randall Ray Sangster (1949-2022)

Randall R. “Randy” Sangster, age 73, of Oakley, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Citizens Medical Center, Colby, Kan.

Randall Ray Sangster was born on June 10, 1949, in Ashland, Kan., to Robert and Margaret Sangster. He was raised in Protection, Kan., on a family dairy farm with his sister Marilyn (Charles) Huslig and two brothers Rodney (Sharon) and Jeffrey Sangster.

Randy graduated from Protection High School in 1967 as valedictorian of his class. After graduation, he attended Wichita State University and Bethel College before moving to Loveland, Colo., and becoming an assistant manager at a Duckwalls. Later, Randy moved to Sharon Springs, Kan., to work on a family farm. While living in Sharon Springs, Randy had the opportunity to work under Landmark for the revaluation of property in the state of Kansas, leading him to become the county appraiser for numerous counties and opening Sunflower Appraisal. Randy’s favorite part of being an appraiser was the agricultural side. He spent many hours driving on country roads. Randy thought that if a dirt road took him somewhere, there was no need for a highway. Randy moved to Oakley in 1998 when he married his wife Pat (Close), where he resided until his death.