Loren Albert Reber (1931-2022)

Loren Albert Reber, 91, of McPherson, and formerly of Concordia and Ellsworth, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence in McPherson. Loren was the longtime Agency Manager for Farm Bureau Insurance in Ellsworth County and owned and operated Skelly and Conoco Service Stations in his early career.

Loren was born on Sept. 29, 1931, in Emporia, Kan., the son of John Jacob and Ellen Mildred (Peterson) Reber. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1951. On June 7, 1953, Loren was united in marriage to Callie M. Murphy in Emporia. This union was blessed with three children, Lynette, Brett and Lori.

He was a United States Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. Loren was a member of the Concordia Wesleyan Church and the Kiwanis Club in Ellsworth.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Callie of the home; three children, Lynette (Scott) McGonagle of Smithfield, N.C., Brett (Kathryn) Reber of McPherson, Kan., and Lori (Allyn) Kaufmann of Concordia, Kan.; a sister, Shirley Graham of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Kelli) McGonagle, Megan (Brandon) Moor, John Reber, Callie Reber, Joseph (Caroline) Reber, Luke Reber, Aaron (Brittney) Kaufmann, Allyssa (Razvan) Savu, Alex Kaufmann and Austin Kaufmann; eight great-grandchildren, Madilin McGonagle, Caroline McGonagle, Kait McGonagle, Lilli McGonagle, Ellis Savu, Emrick Savu,

Laker Kaufmann and Thomas Reber; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers Fred Reber and John Reber.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Concordia Wesleyan Church with Pastor David Redmond officiating.

Memorial donations are suggested to Concordia Wesleyan Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.