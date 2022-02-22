Quentin Charles ‘Q’ Kaiser (1987-2022)

Quentin Charles ‘Q’ Kaiser, loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, 34, of Salina, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Quentin was born in Great Bend, Kan. on Nov. 22, 1987, a son of Laura (Hopkins) Ploutz and the late Curtis L. Kaiser.

Raised in Claflin, Kan., he was a sweet, caring, kind- hearted, intelligent, talented, beautiful soul who would give the last dollar he had to a homeless man. He was an artist, a musician, photographer and had many God given gifts to do anything and go anywhere. He was brilliant and talented in so many ways. He was gifted with a beautiful smile and a personality that was bigger than life. He loved nature, the outdoors and his family. To know him was to love him and he never met a stranger. He was the rose among the thorns. Anyone who knew him and not his demons, were lucky to have been given that opportunity. He truly was a gift of God.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Ploutz (Alan), of Ellsworth, Kan.; three brothers, Brandon Kaiser (Pam Beeck), of Salina, Kan., Aaron Kaiser (Kendra), of Claflin, Kan., Logan Larson, of Ellsworth, Kan.; two sisters, Ashley Schauf (Brian), of Hays, Kan., Casey Webber (Catlin), of Wilson, Kan.; step- sister, Danielle Dittman (Josh), of Ellsworth, Kan.; grandmother, Pauline Kaiser, of Salina, Kan..

Left to also cherish his memory are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, especially Tristan, who will be forever bonded to the uncle who loved him beyond measure; cousins and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Kaiser; grandparents Royce Kaiser, Floyd Hopkins and Victoria Weber.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Carlson- Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 South Ohio, Salina, Kan. 67401.

