Ruby Darlene Deiser (1931-2022)

Ruby Darlene Deiser, 90, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Ellsworth, Kan. surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 18, 1931 in Ransom, Kan. to Benjamin and Mary Ann (Stutzman) Ummel.

Ruby was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where she was a member and past president of the American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary.

Ruby is survived by her daughter Darlene Deiser of Ellsworth; son Raymond Deiser (Debbie) of Salina, Kan.; daughter Susie Stone of Ellsworth; son Tim Deiser (Ginny) of Hutchinson; stepson Colin McCue (Bev) of Sioux City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Deiser; faithful partner Jack McCue; five brothers; and son-in-law Donny Stone.

Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Inurnment will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

