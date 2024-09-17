Richard Clay Tilton (1925-2024)

Richard Clay Tilton, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on April 18, 1925, in Lincoln, Kan., Richard was a devout Christian, deeply committed to his faith throughout his life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, known for his kind heart, generosity and unwavering dedication to God.

In 1942, Richard proudly joined the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper during World War II, where he earned the Victory Medal for his service. On May 28, 1950, Richard married Hazel Mae (Soeken), and they shared 74 years of marriage. He is survived by Hazel, who resides in Salina, Kan. Together, they raised two children, Mike Tilton (Linda), Monument, N.M., and Pamela (Tilton) Hertel (Marvin), Ensign, Kan. They were blessed with three grandchildren, Christa Hansen (Brad), Brigette Henry (Troy) and Ryan VanderGiesen (Ryan Craig), as well as five great-grandchildren: Paige, Trevor, Danielle, Zane and Brandon.

After being honorably discharged from the war, Richard and Hazel owned and operated Tilton’s Tasty Treats in Downs, Kan., for over a decade. In addition to running the business, Richard had a successful career as a diesel mechanic with John Deere. The couple eventually moved to Dodge City, Kan., where Richard became a welding and mechanics instructor at Dodge City Community College. Beyond his professional achievements,

Richard was well-known for his woodworking skills. In retirement, he was an avid golfer and he enjoyed spending time outdoors working in the yard and in the garden.

Richard will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in a private service. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and all who knew him. For online condolences visit www.ryanmortuary.com.