Laren D. Redetzke (1944-2024)

Laren D. Redetzke born Aug. 3, 1944, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Ellsworth Hospital. His parents, Arthur and Viola (Purma) Redetzke, preceded him in death.

He attended and graduated from Buffalo School in rural Ellsworth County, Ellsworth High School and Dodge City Community College. He returned home to the farm after his father’s sudden passing and remained there until his death.

His favorite activity was fishing, and he loved taking his sister’s two sons to all his favorite fishing holes when they visited. There was many a cap removed from his head after wayward casting of their lines.

Laren is survived by his sister, Loreen Emery, South Portland, Maine; nephews Michael Emery, South Portland, and his children Kyle, Kevin and Kaitlyn and Eric Emery, Durham, Maine, and his children Ella and Teddy.

A private interment will take place and a family memorial at a later date. Cards can be sent c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.