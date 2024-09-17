Scott Michael Davis (1954-2024)

Scott Michael Davis, 69, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born on Oct. 1, 1954, in St. Francis, Kan., to L. Vernon and Roberta (Walter) Davis. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. He attended mechanic school in Wichita, Kan., and after graduating, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1974 and served for four years. On July 29, 1978, he married Linda Kuhlmann, and they enjoyed 46 years together. He worked for 30 years for the Kansas Department of Transportation as an equipment operator, worked as an EMT for several years and was the owner of Scott’s Tree Service.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife Linda; his parents; sister Vernece Cleveland; and brother-in-law Shawn Kobbeman.

He is survived by his four daughters, Keri Murphy (Jonathan), Tamuning, Guam; Stacey Davis, Salina, Kan.; Jennifer Davis, Independence, Mo.; and Tiffany Keegan (Joe), Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren Megan, Autumn, Alanna and Caleb Murphy and Micah, Tristan, Graham and Eowyn Keegan; and sister Rachelle Kobbeman, Lincoln, Kan.

For many years, Scott served as a bus driver for the Ellsworth Methodist Church. He also loved riding motorcycles and had a large collection. He took several road trips with his wife and father, who was also an avid cyclist. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors and with family.

A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present to greet visitors.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the Ellsworth Methodist Church. Inurnment will occur at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth Methodist Church c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.