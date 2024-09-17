Margaret Lou (Marston) Beagley (1944-2024)

Margaret Lou (Marston) Beagley, 80, of Russell, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at her home.

Margaret was born Jan. 26, 1944, in McPherson, Kan. She was one of seven children born to Delbert and Ada (Shaw) Marston. She grew up in Canton, Kan., and graduated from Canton High School. She then attended and obtained an associate’s degree from Adela Hale Business College, Hutchinson, Kan.

Margaret was united in marriage to Leon W. Beagley on March 12, 1967, in Canton. This union was blessed with two sons, David and Terry. They made their home in Geneseo, Kan., and later moved to Russell. Leon preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2016.

Margaret was a devoted wife and a homemaker for her boys. Later, she worked at the First National Bank as a bookkeeper and was the secretary for Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was the membership secretary for the Trinity Ladies. She also was active in the Red Hat Ladies of Holyrood, Kan., the Russell Hospital Auxiliary, the Russell V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Xi Epsilon Sigma Sorority, delivering Meals On Wheels and volunteered at the Trinity Thrift Store. She enjoyed tending her garden and flowers, making Sonic runs with family and friends, attending dinner with her friends after Saturday church and playing cards with her friends. The most important activity was attending and following all her grandchildren’s sporting and school activities.

Margaret’s surviving family include her two sons, David Beagley (Natalie), Russell and Terry Beagley (Lesah), Holyrood; brother, Larry Marston (Donetta), Pratt, Kan.; sister-in-law, Arlene Marston, Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Braden (Kiley) and Regan; three great-grandchildren, Stella, Kaizley and Briggs; and her loving dog Susie.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leon; sisters Sue Kohlman and Betty Williams; and brothers Bill Marston, Bud Marston and Bob Marston;

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 from 1-8 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, with family present to greet friends from 6-7 p.m. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell. Burial will follow at Russell City Cemetery.

A memorial has been established as the Margaret Beagley Memorial Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of the arrangements.