Dale Robert Warren (1964-2024)

Dale Robert Warren, 59, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born in Ellsworth on Oct. 8, 1964, to Robert “Jerry” and Lois Ann (Schultz) Warren. Dale was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, where he worked for the city water department.

Dale is survived by his son Cole Warren (Karlee), Marthaville, La.; step-daughter Samantha Warren, Texas; sister Pam Ames, Anacoco, La.; aunt Dianne Schultz, Ellsworth; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Alfred and Madonna Schultz; uncle and aunt Wayne and Diann Schultz; and aunt Darlene Schultz.

No public services are planned. Dale will be inurned at Frederick Cemetery on a family plot.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund or Brookville Saddle Club c/o