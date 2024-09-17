Austin “Ozzie” James Beckman (1993-2024)

Austin “Ozzie” James Beckman, 31, of Holyrood, Kan., died Aug. 29, 2024. He was born April 27, 1993, to Doug and Melanie Beckman. Austin graduated in 2012 from Wheatland/Grinnell High School. After graduation, Austin started working and met Maleigha Siglinger-Albers. They were married on June 3, 2023, and had the light of Austin’s life, his son Atticus James Beckman.

What can be said about Oz that you all don’t already know? He was sunshine. He was the life of the party and lit up every room he walked into just like his dad, Doug. He knew no stranger and everyone he met was just a future friend. His smile and laugh were infectious, and to know him was to love him. Ozzie loved with his whole heart, he made everybody feel special. Ozzie‘s greatest joy was his son, Atticus. He was the most loving, devoted and proud father.

He will be greatly missed, and life will not be as bright without him in it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Beckman; grandparents Kenneth and Luella Ribordy and Durwood “Swede” and Thelma Beckman.

His is survived by his wife Maleigha and son Atticus Beckman, Hays; mother Melanie Beckman, Holyrood; sister Tanya (Derek) Becker, Russell; brothers Brandon (Amber) Beckman, Holyrood, and Alex (Sandy) Beckman, Ellsworth; and nieces and nephews Tegan, Damon, Haven, Sage and James.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, with a vigil at 7 p.m. that evening at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Grinnell, Kan. Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grinnell, with burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a memorial fund for Atticus Beckman, sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, P.O. Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences, visit baalmannmortuary.com.