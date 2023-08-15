Robert Eugene “Red” Parrish (1941-2023)

Robert Eugene “Red” Parrish, 81, of Little River, Kan., passed away Aug. 12, 2023, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Peculiar, Mo., the son of Guy and Dorothy (Colville) Parrish.

Red graduated from Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth, Kan., with the class of 1959. After graduation, he worked pipeline construction for awhile before farming and raising cattle in Ellsworth County. In 1979, the family moved to Buhler, Kan., and eventually settled in Little River.

Red was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed life the most when he was farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed the simplicity of nature and the land. Red loved hunting, growing a large garden and especially a good cattle drive.

On Nov. 5, 1960, Red married Laura Lee Weinhold at Excelsior Lutheran Church, Wilson, Kan. She preceded him in death in 1969. On Jan. 8, 1971, Red married DeDe Pflughoeft in Kansas City, Mo. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2020. Red was also preceded in death by his parents and sister Pat Munoz.

He is survived by his children, Tammy, Leah, John and Becky; grandchildren Mitch, Shannon, Erin, Katie, Nick, Cody, Peyton and Reece; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Excelsior Lutheran Cemetery, Wilson, with Father Larry Carver officiating. Memorials may be given to Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.