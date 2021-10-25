Roderick ‘Rod’ D. Goff (1964-2021)

Roderick ‘Rod’ D. Goff, 57, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born May 11, 1964 in Beloit, Kan. to Benjamin and Irene (Russell) Goff.

Rod was the on-site manager of Carrico Implement in Ellsworth. He married Betsy Thompson in Ellsworth on February 14, 2019.

Rod is survived by his wife, Betsy of Ellsworth; brother, Curt Goff of Beloit, Kan.; and sister, Yvonne Walls (Dale) of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Erma Jean Goff, Sondra Hyman, and Brenda Goff.

Cards may be sent to Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.