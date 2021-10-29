Holyrood Grant Funds Request

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 28, 2021)

Legal Publication for U.S.C. 49-5310

The City of Holyrood is submitting an application for U.S.C. 49-5310 federal capital grant funds to be provided through the Kansas Department of Transportation. Persons wishing to make comments on the application are requested to do so in writing no later than 3:30 p.m. on November 12, 2021. Comments can be mailed to: Clarence Poppelreiter, Van Coordinator, City of Holyrood, P. O. Box 67, Holyrood, KS. 67450

1t 10/28