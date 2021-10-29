David E. Pitt Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000032
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, October 28, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000032
DAVID E. PITT, Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified on the 6th day of October, 2021, a petition was filed in this Court by Jay Edsall, Administrator of the Estate of David E. Pitt, deceased, requesting petitioner be appointed Administrator, with bond, and petitioner be granted Letters of Administration.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before the 18th day of November, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Jay Edsall
Petitioner
Brian M. Jacques
SLOAN, EISENBARTH, GLASSMAN,
McENTIRE & JARBOE, L.L.C.
534 S. Kansas Avenue, Ste. 1000
Topeka, KS 66603
3t 10/28, 11/4, 11/11