Rodney “Rod” Dean Buchholz (1954-2021)

Rodney “Rod” Dean Buchholz, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born July 26, 1954 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Verlin and Lois Jean (Johnson) Buchholz.

Rod married Mary Krog in Sioux Falls June 20, 1981. He was a longtime resident of Ellsworth where he was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He had a long career with Ecolab before retiring as a Senior Account Executive.

Whether he was headed to the lake for a morning of fishing, traveling to South Dakota for a pheasant hunt, or cruising out to his land to climb into a deer blind, Rod was always close to nature. He loved hunting and fishing and loved to share those passions with his family.

He was a member of the NRA, Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, and many more. Rod was a true sportsman.

Rod is survived by his wife, Mary of Ellsworth; son, William Buchholz (Cynthia) of Lake Winnebago, Mo.; daughter, Megan Asbury (Joshua) of St. George, Kan.; son, Christopher Buchholz of Ellsworth; five grandchildren, Caitlin and Carley and Rosin, Devlin, and Evelinn; mother, Lois Jean Buchholz of Ellsworth; sister, Sandra Kumm (Wayne) of Ortonville, Minn.; brother, Marlin Buchholz (Debbie) of Marion, Kan.; sister, Julie Rayer (Bill) of Creighton, Neb.; sister, Jane Rodenhouse of Topeka, Kan.; sister-in-law, Jane Krog of Aurora, Colo.; and brother-in-law, Harry Krog of Orangeville, Calif., as well as, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin, and son, Daniel Dean Buchholz.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pheasants Forever, or Family, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.