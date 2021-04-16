Daryl Mehl Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000009

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, April 15, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

(Pursuant to Chapter 59 of K.S.A.)

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000009

Daryl Mehl, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Jo Ann Mehl, wife of Daryl Mehl, deceased, requesting:

Descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:

3.3602692% interest in the North Half (N/2)

of Section Eighteen (18), Township

Seventeen (17) South, Range Nine (9) West,

Ellsworth County, Kansas

and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death. And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before May 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Jo Ann Mehl

Petitioner

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & KASPER LLC

221 N. Douglas, Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3l55

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Petitioner

