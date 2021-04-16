Daryl Mehl Estate, Case No. 2021-PR-000009
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, Thursday, April 15, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
(Pursuant to Chapter 59 of K.S.A.)
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000009
Daryl Mehl, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Jo Ann Mehl, wife of Daryl Mehl, deceased, requesting:
Descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas:
3.3602692% interest in the North Half (N/2)
of Section Eighteen (18), Township
Seventeen (17) South, Range Nine (9) West,
Ellsworth County, Kansas
and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death. And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before May 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
Jo Ann Mehl
Petitioner
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & KASPER LLC
221 N. Douglas, Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3l55
Fax: 785-472-4953
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Petitioner
3t 4/29