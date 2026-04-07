Ronald “Ron” James Hubka (1959-2026)

Ronald “Ron” James Hubka, 66, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on March 31, 2026, at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas.

Ron was born on Sept. 7, 1959, at Ellsworth County Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, Kan., to Winslow F. and Frances A. (Kacirek) Hubka. He grew up in Wilson and graduated from Wilson High School in 1977. He later attended Salina VoTech in 1980, earning a degree in auto mechanics. Ron dedicated over 30 years of his career as a screen press operator with Eschbaugh Advertising.

On Aug. 29, 1981, Ron married Virginia “Ginny” Lawrence in Wilson.

Ron will be remembered for his big heart, great sense of humor and his natural ability to bring people together wherever he went. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed setting trotlines and spending time by the water. He had a passion for pickups, muscle cars, NASCAR, football and basketball, and could spend hours talking about history with anyone willing to listen. In his younger years, he was known for his unforgettable pranks that left everyone laughing — a playful spirit he carried throughout his life.

He also found great joy in cooking and hosting barbecues, where friends and family gathered for good food, laughter and storytelling. Ron was often the life of the party, making sure everyone felt welcome and included. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ron proudly served his community as a member of the Wilson Fire Department for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Housing Development Board, where he assisted with low-income housing grants.

Survivors include his wife Ginny, Wilson; sons Jeremy (Nicole Kathleen) Hubka, Wilson and Toby Hubka, Akron, Iowa; son-in-law Dustin Vopat, Russell, Kan.; brother Vance (Sherry) Stinnett, Lawrence, Kan.; sister Diane Hubka, Salina, Kan.; and five grandchildren, Landon Hubka, Liam Hubka, Bailey Vopat, Sydney Vopat and Lynley Vopat.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Darcy Lynn Hubka-Vopat on Jan. 11, 2025.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 6-8 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson. Words of Committal will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the Wilson American Legion. Private family graveside will follow at the Wilson City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Dorrance, Kan., or the Wilson Czech Egg and sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be sent to www.plumeroverlease.com.