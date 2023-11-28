Ronald F. Wagner (1934-2023)

Ronald F. Wagner, 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Medical Lodges, Independence, Kan., due to health complications.

Cremation has taken place at the funeral home according to Mr. Wagner’s wishes. Memorial services will be at 11 am. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Independence. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorial contributions to help defer funeral costs.

Contributions may be made to Michael Wagner and left with or mailed to Webb and Rodrick Chapel and Crematory.

Mr. Wagner was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Junction City, Kan., the son of Emanuel and Hulda Wagner. Mr. Wagner, along with five siblings, was raised in Ellsworth, Kan., where he graduated high school in 1952. He served for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He went on to earn a teaching degree at Fort Hays State College. He married his loving wife Theora in 1963 and they made their home in Independence. He spent many years as a teacher at Independence High School and later an instructor at Independence Community College. He then pursued a career in real estate and owned his own company.

Mr. Wagner was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1186, Independence, where he served as a past commander and he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Independence. Ronald was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose kind words, conversations and stories will be missed by so many.

Mr. Wagner’s survivors include one sister, Mary Specht, Colorado; two sons, Michael Wagner and Phillip Wagner, both of Independence: one granddaughter, Sydney Wagner, Colorado; one step grandson, Seth Moore, Texas: and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements provided by Webb and Rodrick Chapel & Crematory, 306 W. Main St., Independence, KS 67301, (620) 331-3900.