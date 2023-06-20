Rosalie Grace Ranker (1928-2023)

Rosalie Grace Ranker, Ellsworth, 95, passed away Monday, June 19, at Ellinwood District Hospital where her granddaughter Courtney works.

Rosalie was born March 3, 1928, in Ellsworth to Frank and Rosalie (Bohl) Panzer. She was the ninth of 10 children born to the union.

Rosalie married Harold “Peck” Ranker on June 1, 1950. To this union was born two children, Trudy Kay Ranker and Randy Ray Ranker. Rosalie was a stay-at-home mom until the mid-60s, when Peck and Rosalie, in partnership with Jack Wondra, purchased a plumbing and heating business. Rosalie kept the books for the business.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Peck” Ranker; parents Rosalie Slaight and Frank Panzer; sisters Edith, Mabel, Irene, Adeline, Mae and Viola; brothers Frank and Gilbert; son-in law John Lund and step-great grandsons Kenny and Kyler Conally.

Survivors include her sister LaVern Stroede, Belleville; children Randy (Marie) Ranker, Ellsworth and Trudy Lund, Assaria; grandchildren Leslie Manning, Gypsum; Emalie (Matt) Murdoch, Prairie Village; Joseph (Katie) Ranker, Ellsworth; Joshua (Amy) Ranker, Ellsworth and Courtney (Matt) Dillon, Ellinwood; step grandchildren Jim Lund, Gypsum; Janelle (Andy) Thiel, Gypsum and Julie (Joey) Hanson, Salina; 10 great-grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ellinwood District Hospital or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.