Fred Ellis Lutz (1942-2023)

Fred Ellis Lutz, 80, formerly of Perryton, Texas, died June 11, 2023, at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He was born July 28, 1942, in Ellsworth to Fredrick E. and Lucille (Harmon) Lutz.

Fred graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1963. Fred served as a boilerman on the USS Yorktown CVS-10. Fred constantly shared memories of his time in the South Pacific. He worked as a senior technician for Exxon Mobil in Perryton from 1964 until retiring in 2002. Fred moved to Kansas in 2021 to be nearer to family.

He enjoyed nice automobiles — at one time owning a couple of Ford Galaxy 500s and a 1964 ½ Mustang. Fred enjoyed hunting and collecting firearms. He always enjoyed building things, from woodworking to improving his home and property. Fred was a member of American Legion Harry P. Stumpf Post No. 254 in Perryton and was a life member of the National Rifle Association. He was of the Christian faith.

Fred is survived by nieces Vicky Bonilla (Rod) of Salina and Chris Casteal (Fred) of Carrollton, Texas; nephew Bobby Lutz (Sue) of Hutchinson; niece Kathleen Carter (Gregory) of Hutchinson; nephew Steve Lutz (Shari) of Nickerson; sister-in-law Lupe Lutz of Hutchinson; several great-nieces and nephews; and several other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers George and Robert.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Elliott Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

The service will be livestreamed and the link to view it will be in his obituary on the funeral home website.

Friends may call from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Harry P. Stumpf Post No. 254 in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.