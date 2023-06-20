David W. Boyer (1928-2023)

It is with great sadness that the family of David W. Boyer announces his passing on May 20, 2023, at the age of 95.

David was born in Kanopolis, Kan., on Jan. 28, 1928, to Alma Katherine (Miller) Boyer and Fred Anson Boyer. He was the youngest of nine living children, consisting of four brothers and four sisters.

His entire childhood and school years were spent in Kanopolis, Kan., located in central Kansas. As with so many other children during this era, David lost his father at the age of 3 and his mother at the age of 13, and began living with his older sisters at different times until he graduated from Kanopolis High School in 1946.

He began his working career at the early age of 13, working at either the Morton Salt Mine sacking salt part-time, or on an oil field pulling unit while attending school.

After graduation from high school in 1946, David was employed with the Holyrood Oil Service Station, marrying his first wife, Maxine Alice Vlcek, on Dec. 18, 1948, from which this union produced two wonderful daughters.

God blessed David with an opportunity to farm from 1949 to 1957, raising cattle and wheat while also being employed with Standard Oil of Ohio, (Sohio Petroleum), which turned into a career of 34 years, taking David and his family to Louisiana, Texas, back to Louisiana, then to Oklahoma where he retired in 1985.

David also enlisted in the Navy during WWII, but since there were already four brothers serving their country, he, being the last born, was denied the privilege of serving and always felt regret.But God had other plans for him. David was saved and baptized in the Methodist Church, accepting Christ as his Savior. David also found time during his adult years to participate in playing baseball as a pitcher, golfing, becoming quite a pool player, an accomplished guitar player and he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

David’s classmates and friends remember him as always being a fair, kind and unique individual with high principles.

He will be remembered as being talented in many fields, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing and mechanics. He put those skills to use in helping his family, neighbors and friends, always willing, and with a sense of humor, to make the jobs enjoyable.

He was never shy in giving advice to his children, grandchildren and extended family. His directions and guidance helped mold and change many lives for the better.

Janet Sue (Cheesman-Ezell) Boyer, his second wife of 42 years, described her husband as a “man of service, honor and great humor” who had a “seriously sharp wit” and “could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

David will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; all of his brothers and sisters; Maxine Alice Vlcek, the mother of his children and beloved wife for 30 years; her wonderful family of brothers, sisters and in-laws; brother-in-law Bill Miller; and mother-in-law from his second marriage, Eva (Day) Cheesman.

He will be forever remembered by his survivors, his beloved second wife of 42 years, Janet Sue (Cheesman-Ezell) Boyer, whom God placed in his life becoming his best friend, nursemaid and soulmate after his first wife died of cancer; his two daughters, Marsha Leger and Janet Zerangue and husband Jeff; two stepsons, Randall and Terry Ezell; sister-in-law Joyce (Cheesman-Snyder) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per David’s wishes, a private service will be held with the immediate family in celebration of his life.