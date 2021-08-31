Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Crystal Dawn Finke (1972-2021)
WWII sailor headed home
Rose V. Pistora (1974-2021)

Posted in:
Obituaries

Rose V. Pistora, 47, Wichita, Kan., passed away Aug. 26 2021 in Wichita. She was born Feb. 8 1974 in Ellsworth, Kan. to David R. Pistora and Leona J. LaPierre.
Rose is a 1992 South High graduate, Wichita, and was a legal secretary.
She is survived by her parents; sons, James Gordon and Ashley Gordon Rose Hill, Kan., Jacob Pistora, Caldwell, Kan.; brother, Michael A. Pistora and Tameka Hines, Caldwell Kan.; and three grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at noon, Sept. 18 at the Buckeye Cemetery, Kanopolis, Kan. Jon Mooneyham, Pleasant Hill, Mo., will officiate.

