Crystal Dawn Finke (1972-2021)

Crystal Dawn Finke passed away peacefully at home at the age of 49. She was born May 15, 1972 in Wheatridge, Colo. She was the daughter of Joel S. Finke and Sharon (Snyder) Holloway and stepfather Jack Holloway.

She lived in Garden City, Kan. most of her life and graduated from Garden City High School. She was a client of Destiny Supports of Garden City. She moved in with her mother in Wilson, Kan. three years ago to continue her battle with cancer. She was also a client at Mosiac in Ellsworth, Kan.

Crystal had many hobbies and loved animals, especially her dog Spot.

She is survived by her mother, Sharon (Snyder) Holloway; stepfather, Jack Holloway both of Wilson, Kan.; brother, Cameron Finke and wife Paula Gilliand of Russell, Kan; stepsister, Tammy Tatum, Moore, Okla.; stepbrother, Troy Holloway, Wichita, Kan.; and stepsister, Julie Hefner, Liberal, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Joel Finke; and stepbrother, Jeff Holloway, Norman, Oklahoma.

A graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Scott City Kansas Cemetery.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to Sharon Holloway, Box 206 Wilson, Kan. 67490, or Crystal Finke Memorial, in care of Wilson State Bank, Box 209, Wilson, Kan. 67490. After funeral expenses, memorials will be distributed to various charities.