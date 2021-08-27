Dangerous Structure 300 Kingsley, Ellsworth

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 26, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. 21-0823d

A RESOLUTION FINDING THAT THE STRUCTURE LOCATED AT ALL OF BLOCK TWENTY-SEVEN (27), BLAKE’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS, AND ALL OF BLOCK TWENTY-EIGHT, BLAKES ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, ELLSWORTH COUNTY KANSAS, LYING WEST OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF KANSAS HIGHWAY 156, COMMONLY KNOWN AND REFERRED TO AS 300 KINGSLEY, ELLSWORTH, KANSAS, IS UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS AND DIRECTING THAT THE STRUCTURE BE REMOVED AND THE PREMISES MADE SAFE

AND SECURE.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas, did on the 6th day of May 2021, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structure, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous; and

WHEREAS, the governing body did by Resolution No. 21-0712d dated the 12th day of July, 2021, fix the time and place of a hearing at which the owner, his or her agent, and lienholders, any occupants and all other parties of interest of such structure could appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished and provided for giving notice thereof as provided by law; and,

WHEREAS, Resolution No. 21-0712d was published in the official city paper on the 15th day of July, 2021, and on the 22nd day of July, 2021, and a copy of said resolution was served upon all persons entitled thereto and provided by law; and,

WHEREAS, on this 23rd day of August 2021, the governing body did conduct the hearing scheduled in Resolution No. 21-0823d and took evidence from the following: The enforcement officer for the City of Ellsworth. The following parties in interest failed to appear or appeared and did not present evidence:1883 Investments, Inc.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS, THAT:

1. The governing body hereby finds the structure located at:

All of Block Twenty-seven (27), Blake’s Addition

to the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas.

AND

All of Block Twenty-eight (28), Blake’s Addition

to the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County,

Kansas, lying West of the Right of Way of

Kansas Highway 156

And commonly known and referred to as 300 Kingsley. Ellsworth, Kansas, 67439, is unsafe and dangerous and directs that such structure is to be removed and the premises made safe and secure.

2. The owner of such structure is hereby directed to commence the removal of the property within 30 days from the date of publication of this resolution (not later than the 26th day of September 2021) and have the removal completed within 60 days of the date of commencement. Provided, that upon due application by the owner and for good cause shown, the governing body, in its sole discretion, may grant the owner additional time to complete the removal of the property.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that if the owner fails to commence the removal of the structure within the time provided herein or fails to diligently prosecute the same, the governing body may take such further action as it deems necessary to raze and remove the structure without further notice to the owner or other parties in interest.

BE IT FUTHER RESOLVED that the City Clerk shall cause this Resolution to be published once in the official city paper and mail a copy to the owners, agents, lienholders, occupants, and other parties in interest.

Adopted this 23rd day of August 2021.

Mark C. Kennedy

Mayor

ATTEST:



Brittany D. Rohr,

City Clerk

8/26