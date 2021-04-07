Rosemary A. (Murray) O’Donnell (1922-2021)

Rosemary A. (Murray) O’Donnell, most recently of Monument, Colo., was born Aug. 29, 1922 and died April 3, 2021.

She was the oldest of three children born to Joseph and Estelle Murray (both deceased) of Abilene, Kan. She grew up in Abilene during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression. She attended Marymount College in Salina, Kan., receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics in 1944. She worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kan. during the summers of WWII. Upon graduation from Marymount, she taught Home Economics at the high school in Gorham, Kan. for one year.

At the close of WWII, she was united in marriage with John V. O’Donnell after his discharge from the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were married Aug. 16, 1945 in Abilene. After his graduation from Washburn Law School in Topeka, Kan., they moved to Ellsworth, Kan. where he practiced law for 30 years, and they raised their family.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband, John; her youngest child, John Kevin O’Donnell; her son-in-law, Dale T. Smith; her oldest grandchild, Christopher Winn; brother, William Joseph Murray; and her sister, Patricia (Murray) Aker.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Rose (Mark) Winn and Patricia Smith, both of Palmer Lake, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be streamed live from the St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, Colo.

Inurnment is in the Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery, Abilene, Kan.

Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, www.tsfs.co