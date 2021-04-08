Benjamin O. Kootz (1976-2021)

Benjamin O. Kootz, 45, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Garden City, Kan. He was born on Jan. 15, 1976 in Great Bend, Kan. to Lloyd and Linda Kootz.

Ben was a graduate of Ellsworth High School, a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Holyrood, Kan., and a long-time resident of Mosaic in Garden City. He loved watching sports, particularly Kansas City baseball and football.

Benjamin is survived by his parents of Lindsborg; sister, Sarah (Jason) Eades of Great Bend; sister, Kathy (Kurt) Grimm of Winfield, Kan.; brother, Russell (Kelli) of Lorraine, Kan.; sister, Virginia (Andrew) Soukup of Ellsworth, Kan.; brother, Rev. Dennis (Jamie) of Salina, Kan.; sister, Leann (Brandon) Steinert of Great Bend; and sister, Karen (Shae) Pelkowski of Fairway, Kan., as well as 11 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Charles.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic of Garden City or St. Peter Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.