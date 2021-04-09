Eugene R. Bucciarelli (1930-2021)

On Good Friday, April 2, 2021, Eugene R. Bucciarelli passed away from a battle with cancer. He was in the company of his loving wife, Patricia Bucciarelli, who survives him.

He is also survived by his sister, Mary Bucciarelli of North Tonawanda, N.Y. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eugene was born in N. Tonawanda, N.Y. in 1930 to Alfonso and Lucia, both immigrants from Italy, who had six children. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as an X-ray technician, following this with his undergraduate degree at Claremont Men’s College (Claremont, Calif.) under the G.I. Bill. He further completed his education with an M.B.A. at Northwestern University and then began his lifelong career in international financial auditing.

He met his future wife, Patricia (née Dlabal, born in Lincoln County Kan.), in California, and would marry her in Turin, Italy in 1963 during his first overseas position. The Bucciarellis would spend the next several decades in Europe, where Eugene worked for the U.S. State Department in cooperation with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

Due to his U.N. work, most of this time was spent in Switzerland, with other official travel taking him to Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. Eugene was a tireless and dedicated professional who continued working well into his late seventies, as well as serving his local community in his eighties as a member of the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury.

As an avid reader, he keenly followed current events and international affairs, and was always enthused to discuss these with family and friends. Eugene encouraged his nieces and nephews often and reminded them of the importance of education, goals, and pride in hard work.

Once home in the U.S. after so many years abroad, the Bucciarellis became faithful members of their Catholic parish at Old Mission Santa Barbara. He embodied loyalty, faith, and patriotism throughout his life. Rest in the Lord’s Peace and Buona Notte, Uncle Gene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the funeral with a vigil starting at 6 p.m.

Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society or the St. Wenceslaus Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Ks. 67490.

