Seth Ray Svaty (1977-2023)

Seth Ray Svaty, 46, died surrounded by family on Oct. 11, 2023, after a two-year battle with colorectal cancer. He was born on March 22, 1977, in the Great Bend Hospital to Don and Niki (Ray) Svaty. A resident of Sterling, Kan., Seth was raised on a farm outside Ellsworth, Kan., and graduated from Sterling College in 2000. He would go on to obtain a master’s of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in 2006 before returning to Sterling as Pastor of United Presbyterian Church.

In 2000, he married Amy Sylvester. Out of that union came his greatest life’s work, achievement and source of pride — his children Noah, Micah and Cora. He is survived by his children, of the home; his parents, Don and Niki Svaty, rural Ellsworth; three siblings and their spouses, Josh (Kimberly) Svaty, Paula (Michael) Gray and Eli (Marilyn) Svaty; 12 nieces and nephews who adored him; and the now nearly-innumerable members of the Svaty and Ray families who raised him, grew up with him, learned from him and loved him immensely.

Seth loved to farm, he loved to labor in the garden with his extended family, he loved hiking in the mountains and he loved being active in theater. His tenor voice will echo from the stages that were graced by his presence long after he is gone. Most of all, Seth loved being a parent and loved watching his children grow into amazing young adults.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth, Kan., at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19. Memorials can be made to the Children of Seth Svaty Memorial Fund.