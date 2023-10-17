Michael J. “Mike” Peschka (1953-2023)

Michael J. “Mike” Peschka of Wilson, Kan., passed away on Oct. 4, 2023, at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kan., at the age of 70. He was born on April 30, 1953, to James and Rosie (Pelz) Peschka in Ellsworth. He married Karen J. Vague on April 28, 1973, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. They were blessed with two daughters, Darcy and Darrin.

Mike grew up on a farm south of Wilson and graduated from Wilson High School in 1971. He went on to Salina Vo-Tech for two years, then worked for Enron then Mid-America Energy, where he retired. After retirement, he taught at Barton County Community College.

Mike was very active in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and his community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sons of the American Legion. He was the Mayor of Wilson for two terms, served on the Wilson Fire Department for 30 years and Wilson Economic Development for 10 years. He also coached his daughters’ softball teams. Mike was a regular blood donor, and during his illness, required massive amounts of blood and platelets. The family would like to encourage anyone who is able to donate, to please do so, as there is such a need.

Mike is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home, Wilson; daughters, Darcy (Brad) Hansen, Ellsworth and Darrin (Jon Catalini) Peschka, Camarillo, Calif.; brother, Randy (Nancy) Peschka, Ellsworth; sisters, Linda Nowlin, Joshua, Texas, and Karen M. (Bea Gotschall) Peschka, Geneseo, Kan.; and three grandchildren, Cadence Hansen, Reagan Hansen and Cecilia Catalini.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosie Peschka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson and 6-8 p.m. at the church, with the family receiving friends until the Parish Vigil and Rosary Service at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, Golden Belt Humane Society (Venmo is @GoldenBelt-HumaneSociety) and St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 610 24th St., Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.