Jerry D. Borgstadter, La Crosse, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kan.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kan., with funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, Kan.