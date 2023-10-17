Wadona Velma Bircher (1928-2023)

Wadona Velma Bircher was born Jan. 19, 1928, at a farm North of Bushton, Kan., to Arthur William and Emma (Schwerdtfeger) Heitschmidt. She went to her heavenly home Sept. 30, 2023.

Wadona was a graduate of Holyrood High School and Wichita Beauty College.

Wadona and Donald Lee Bircher were united in marriage Oct. 9, 1948, at the United Church of Christ (St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church), Holyrood, Kan. They enjoyed 69 years together. To that union were born two daughters, Karen Sue and Sherry Ann. Sherry preceded her to heaven in June 2005.

Wadona truly enjoyed being a partner with Don in their farming operation. Her household budgeting expertise contributed to the farm’s financial success. Family was a matter of the heart, not blood. Having a servant’s heart, she found great joy in serving in her home, church and community.

Wadona is survived by daughter Karen and son-in-law Terry Murphy; son-in-law Robert Viles and wife Susan; grandchildren Luke (Shay) Viles, Timothy (Cheri) Viles, Ricky (Stacey) Rankin, Erick (Julie) Rankin and Rylee (Alex) Christensen; great-grandchildren Taryn, Caelie, Hallie, Remi, Bryson and Watson; plus many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery followed by sharing and fellowship time at the First Presbyterian Church Friendship Hall (basement).

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth, or a ministry/mission close to your heart, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.

Thank you to all those who brightened her days with mail and visits. A special thank you to her family at Plum Creek and Prairie West Assisted Living for caring for her with love and respect. Thank you to the employees at Villa Grace, not only for their expertise and care, but for liking her even when she was “stubborn and scrappy.”