Anna Jean “Ann” Meili (1932-2023)

Anna Jean “Ann” Meili, 90, passed away Sept. 18, 2023, in Lincoln, Kan. She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Lincoln County to Walter and Edith (Hickey) Hansen. She married Robert Dean Meili on Oct. 30, 1954, in Hiawatha, Kan.

A lifetime resident of Lincoln, Ann was employed by the Lincoln County Hospital in the dietary department for 25 ½ years. After retiring, she was employed at Lincoln Grocery for seven years. She was a member of the Lincoln County Hospital Auxiliary for many years. Her greatest passions in life were the beautiful hand-embroidered quilts she spent many hours on and cooking for her family, especially homemade cookies for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Bob; grandson Benjamin Feldkamp; her parents; and all her siblings, James W. Hansen, Robert D. Hansen, Donald D. Hansen, Frances I. Medlin, Elizabeth M. Kerns, Linda J. Mannel and Cecil I. Amerman.

She is survived by her daughters Carol (Don) Panzer, Ellsworth, Kan.; Jayne Feldkamp, Lincoln; and Lisa (Darrell) Kennedy, Liberal, Kan.; grandchildren Jon (Morgan) Feldkamp, Anderson, S.C.; Ashley (Cody) Wolting, Lincoln; Syd (Melissa) Panzer, Salina; and Ryan (Stephanie) Kennedy; Liberal; great-grandchildren Ethan, Joselyn and Lainey Wolting; Isabel and Mason Feldkamp; Avery Ingram; and Laken and Reed Kennedy.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Hall Chapel, Lincoln with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Hall Chapel with burial following at Lincoln Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lincoln County Fire Department or Gentiva Hospice c/o Hall Chapel, P.O. Box 37, Lincoln, KS 67455. Condolences can be left at hallchapel.com.