Shirley Ann McWhirt Yakesch (1937-2026)

Shirley Ann McWhirt Yakesch, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born April 30, 1937, on the family farm in rural Russell County, Kan., to Edward and Emma (Galliart) Brack. Shirley married Gayle McWhirt on Sept. 15, 1962. To this union, three children were born, Don, Raelene and David. Shirley later married Frank Yakesch, Jr. on Jan. 16, 1998.

Shirley was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Lincolnville, Kan. She enjoyed playing the church organ at an early age and played it for 60-plus years. She was active in LWML and was a faithful servant of Jesus.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Raelene Heitschmidt (Todd), Holyrood, Kan.; son David McWhirt (Gina), Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren Tim Garth (Sarah), Ashley Chandler (Cody), Chelsea McWhirt (Nathan Elsey), Victoria Dillehay (Drew) and Samantha Marker (Kyle); and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Gayle; second husband Frank; son Don McWhirt; daughter-in-law Deborah McWhirt; and brothers Everett and Orville Brack.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at St. John Lutheran Church, 512 N. Wilhelm Ave., Ellinwood, Kan. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. A private family burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Lincolnville, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.