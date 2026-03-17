Stephen J. Long (1963-2026)

Stephen J. Long, 62, of Salina, KS passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 2, 2026. He was born March 9, 1963, in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of Donald and Margaret Long and Joan Bunch.

Steve grew up in Ellsworth and attended Ellsworth High School, where he excelled in athletics. He later attended Dodge City Community College on a football scholarship. As a member of the Ash Creek 4-H Club, Steve excelled in his livestock projects and became a mentor and leader to younger 4-H members in the county. Steve worked in the grocery business for many years in Ellsworth and Belleville, Kan., and later worked for Coca-Cola. He recently retired from Frito-Lay in Salina, where he served as a team leader.

Some would say Steve was a carbon copy of his father. If you met him on the street and did not know him, you would soon become his friend. His warm smile and infectious laugh will not soon be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.

Steve’s greatest love and joy was his family. He married Julie Schepman in Holyrood, Kan., in 1988, and they were blessed with a daughter, Karly Raber (Jacob) of Sugarcreek, Ohio, and grandchildren McKinley, Nehemiah and Solomon Raber. Later, he married Julie Ball in Belleville and they were blessed with a daughter, Asti Whitley (Logan) of Fort Riley, Kan., and grandchildren Keyonte Dishmon and Everly Whitley. Steve is survived by his mother Joan Bunch of Kanopolis, Kan.; sisters Sandra Lendecker (Jim), Salina; Laura Ramey (Danny), Salina; Lisa Markley, Alma, Kan.; Rhonda Brewer (Cliff Bales), Broken Arrow, Okla.; and Christine Byers (Pete), Austin, Texas; and two beloved stepchildren, Trent Schepman and Amanda Spence. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and dear friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret Long; nephew Donald Lendecker; and brother-in-law David Markley Sr.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, at Parsons Funeral Home from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Ellsworth United Methodist Church with burial following at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Stephen J. Long Memorial Fund c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.