Sylvia Irene McNeal (1936-2025)

Sylvia Irene McNeal, 89, passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Good Samaritan Society — Ellsworth Village in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born in rural Russell County, Kan., on Nov. 4, 1936, to Kenneth and Helen “Irene” (Funk) Day.

Sylvia graduated from Waldo High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Daryl W. McNeal, on Sept. 4, 1955, in Waldo, Kan. Their marriage was a true partnership, carrying them to Liberal, Kan., and Fayetteville, N.C., before returning home to Waldo in 1960.

Together, they farmed for 25 years, raising their family with strong values of faith, hard work and service. During their time, Sylvia also worked as a school bus driver for USD 399 and for several years managed a small grocery store in Luray, Kan. In 1986, Sylvia went to work for El Dorado Motor Corporation, and together with her husband, delivered motor homes nationwide. In 1988, the couple moved to Ellsworth, Kan., where Sylvia worked as a correctional officer at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility until her retirement in 2000.

Sylvia’s faith and community service were central to her life. For 25 years, she lovingly shared her musical talents as organist and pianist for the Waldo United Methodist Church. For more than 50 years, Sylvia served her community through involvement in Lions Club and Family Community Education (FCE). She also served her community as a member of the Ellsworth Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. After moving to Ellsworth, Sylvia also found joy as an Avon representative for more than 30 years, cherishing the friendships she formed along the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Helen “Irene” Day and her beloved husband Daryl.

Those left to cherish her memory included her children, Daniel, Salina, Kan.; Darin (Nicki), Holyrood, Kan.; and Marie, Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren Melinda, Danielle, Dylan, Trevor and Dawson McNeal; great-grandson Beau; sisters Marlene (Bill) Murphy, Waldo and Phyllis (Lester) Herzog, Topeka; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

Sylvia’s life was a reflection of quiet faith, loving service and steadfast devotion to family. She now rests in the arms of her Savior, reunited with those who went before her, and we find comfort in knowing she is at peace in God’s eternal care.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present to greet visitors from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Ellsworth Methodist Church. Committal service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Grand Center Cemetery near Waldo.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Video Ministry Program at Ellsworth Methodist Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.