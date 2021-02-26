Thomas Jacob Foran (1946-2021)

Thomas Jacob Foran passed away at the Hays Medical Center Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the age of 74. Tom was born April 29, 1946 to William and Mary (Vopat) Foran in Ellsworth County, Kan.

Tom was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County. He was a stand-out athlete for Wilson High School; he was All-State for football and basketball and also played baseball. He graduated in 1964 and was recruited by Bethany College to play football. After two years at Bethany he furthered his education and continued to play college football at Fort Hays State. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in 1968. He then returned to farming in Wilson.

Tom’s favorite past time was playing poker with his “poker buddies”. He played poker seriously with his friends, and we aren’t talking pennies and dimes type of poker. He was serious about his cards and did not fiddle with playing against anyone who didn’t understand the game or couldn’t play to his level, including his nieces. You could say farming and poker were his life, but he made sure that there was time to take the best care of his parents.

A gentle giant that was a kind and genuine man, Tom was loved by all and a friend to everyone. He never knew a stranger and didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone. His intellect was admired by all who knew him, and his friendship was cherished by those who became close with him. His loss will leave a place in the hearts and lives of family and friends no one else can fill; however, he leaves a collection of memories and precious times we shared, true keepsakes of our hearts that will remain forever.

Tom is survived by his siblings, Michael Dennis Foran of Wichita and Mary Alice Foran-Bush of Elizabeth Town, Ky.; 12 nieces and nephews; and a multitude of great-nieces and nephews.

He joins in heaven his parents, William and Mary Foran; brother, Kevin (Dorothy) Foran; sister, Carolyn (Leonard) Galliart; brother-in-law, Elmer “Sunny” Bush; two nephews, William Bush and Timothy Galliart; and a niece, Patricia Galliart.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 6, at The Iron Lion/Old Rec Center in Wilson from 2 until 6 p.m. A book signing will be held Friday at the funeral home in Wilson from 4 until 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Wilson Fire Dept. and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, Kan. 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.