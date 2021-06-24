Thomas Virgil Phelan (1951-2021) Updated

Thomas Virgil Phelan, Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at John C. Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Phoenix at the age of 69. He was born Nov. 19, 1951 in Great Bend, Kan.

A midwestern man at heart, he grew up in the small town of Holyrood, Kan. and attended Holyrood Rural High School, Barton County Community College, Fort Hays State University and Emporia State University.

In his younger years, he worked for Air Midwest, Inc. and had the opportunity to travel the globe but loved Kansas most of all. A creative thinker and entrepreneur, Tom conceptualized, founded and operated Plum Creek Kennel with his brothers, Mark and John Phelan and friend Dave Robinette. He was a free spirit and his adventures have become family legends.

In 2007, Tom moved to Phoenix. A proud father and grandfather, he spent his later years supporting his grandchildren from the sidelines of all their sporting events and never turned down the opportunity to babysit.

Tom is loved and adored by his daughter Tess, son-in-law Spencer and their children, Harper, Quinn and Arie Chupinsky; and son Cody, daughter-in-law Lauren and their children Mya, Brooklyn and Parker Phelan. He is also survived by his sister Rita McCarthy and brothers, Patrick, Dennis, Mark and John Phelan, devoted friend Debbie Hughes and 14 nieces and nephews and their families.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holyrood, Kan., followed by interment at Odin Cemetery.