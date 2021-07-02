City of Ellsworth Summary Notice of Bond Sale

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 1, 2021)

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 3117

On June 28, 2021, the governing body of the City of Ellsworth, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND

PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL

OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2021, OF THE CITY

OF ELLSWORTH, KANSAS; PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF AN ANNUAL TAX FOR

THE PURPOSE OF PAYING THE PRINCIPAL OF AND

INTEREST ON SAID BONDS AS THEY BECOME DUE; AUTHORIZING CERTAIN OTHER DOCUMENTS AND ACTIONS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; AND MAKING CERTAIN COVENANTS WITH RESPECT THERETO.

The Series 2021 Bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in the principal amount set forth therein to finance certain improvements in the City, and constitute general obligations of the City payable as to both principal and interest, to the extent necessary, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the City. A complete text of the Ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the City Clerk, 121 W. 1st Street, Ellsworth, Kansas 67439-3201. A reproduction of the Ordinance is available for not less than 7 days following the publication date of this Summary at ellsworthks.net.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State of Kansas.

DATED: June 28, 2021.

Patrick Hoffman

City Attorney

1t 7/1