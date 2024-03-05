Thomas Wayne Warttig (1951-2024)

Thomas Wayne Warttig, 72, passed away Feb. 29, 2024, at his home in rural Ellsworth County. He was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Ellsworth to Benno H. and Elda Marie (Bruning) Warttig. He was a farmer and stockman and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Ellsworth. He also served his country in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the NRA.

Tom is survived by his sister Susan Hulse, Kanopolis; nephew Joshua Hulse (Melissa), Culver; nephew Toby Hulse (Abby), Ellsworth; and great-nieces and nephews August and Lillian Hulse and Hunter, Gunner, Walter and Maisy Hulse. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service was at 2 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Historical Society c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.