Timothy A. ‘Tim’ Hall (1978-2022)

Timothy A. ‘Tim’ Hall, 44, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday, March 7, 2022, after a heroic and hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 25, 1978, in Fort Scott, Kan. to Ronny L. and Carol (DeCoudres) Hall. Tim married Cara Dean on July 25, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. Together, the couple raised four children.

Tim loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids who were the light of his life. They shared a special bond and always loved to be with their Papa. He was a loyal friend who would drop what he was doing to help anyone in need.

Tim was full of life and enjoyed spending time outdoors — riding ATVs, hunting, fishing, and was always up for a good game of poker or seven and a half. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.

Tim is survived by his wife Cara of Ellsworth; children, Whitney DePoy (Gary) of Kanopolis, Kan., Alex DePoy of Manhattan, Kan., Tyson Hall of Kanopolis, and Dylan Lamb (Savanah) of Junction City, Kan.; grandchildren, Jayden, Ali, Paxton, Nolan, and Carter; parents, Ronny and Carol Hall of Ellsworth; siblings, Daryl Hall of Larned, Kan., Mike Hall (Gina) of Osborne, Kan., Christie Hay (Jason) of Ellsworth, and Jeff Hall (Melissa) of Ellsworth; brother and sisters-in-law, Jamy Hurren (Michelle) of Salina, Kan., Jodi Porter (Dusty) of Rossville, Kan., Holly Osborne (Moses) of Derby, Kan., and Lacy Porter of Eudora, Kan.; father-in-law Jerry Dean (Judy) and mother-in-law Marcia Linton all of Glen Elder, Kan.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Hershel and Emma (Harris) Hall and maternal grandparents Carl and Lorene (Thompson) DeCoudres.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church.

Burial is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Glenwood Cemetery, Glen Elder.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund or to Parsons Funeral Home to assist the family, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

