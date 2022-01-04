Twila G. Mitchell (1930-2022)

Twila G. Mitchell, 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salina, Kan.

She was born Oct. 31, 1930, in Lincoln County, Kan. to Louis and Emma (Plinsky) Peterman.

Twila was a longtime resident of Ellsworth, where she married Richard D. Mitchell Nov. 8, 1952.

Twila is survived by her daughter, Lori Mitchell of Augusta and special friend, Les Horning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Mitchell; parents, Louis and Emma; and infant son, Allan Louis Mitchell.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Private graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Wichita Animal Action League (to honor Twila’s love for animals), in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

