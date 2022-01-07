Holyrood ordinance for new electric rates

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, January 6, 2022)

ORDINANCE NO. 633

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING A NEW SCHEDULE

OF RATES FOR ELECTRIC SERVICE FOR THE CITY

OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS

SECTION 1. Electric rates beginning with the February 2022 billing to customers shall be as follows: The first ten (10) KWH used is $12.00 (twelve) dollars and shall be the minimum charge. The following KWH shall be five (5) cents each above what Kansas Power Pool charges the city a KWH. The rate will increase to the first ten (10) KWH used is $12.00 (twelve) dollars and shall be the minimum charge and the following KWH shall be five and one half (5 ½) cents each above what Kansas Power Pool charges the city a KWH effective February 2023. The rate will increase to the first ten (10) KWH used is $12.00 (twelve) dollars and shall be the minimum charge and the following KWH shall be six (6) cents each above what Kansas Power Pool charges the City a KWH effective February 2024. The rate will increase to the first ten (10) KWH used is $12.00 (twelve) dollars and shall be the minimum charge and the following KWH shall be six and one half (6 ½) cents each above what Kansas Power Pool charges the City a KWH effective February 2025.

SECTION 2. Small power rates beginning with the February 2022 billing to customers shall be as follows: A flat three phase meter charge of $20.00 (twenty) dollars per month. In addition, each KWH of usage shall be five and one half (5.5) cents above what Kansas Power Pool charges the city a KWH. The rate will increase to a flat three phase meter charge of $20.00 (twenty) dollars per month and each KWH of usage shall be six (6) cents above what Kansas Power Pool charges the city a KWH effective February 2023. The rate will increase to a flat three phase meter change of $20.00 (twenty) dollars per month and each KWH of usage shall be six and half (6 ½) cents above what Kansas Power Pool charges the City a KWH effective February 2024. The rate will increase to a flat three phase meter change of $20.00 (twenty) dollars per month and each KWH of usage shall be seven (7) cents above what Kansas Power Pool charges the City a KWH effective February 2025.

SECTION 3. This schedule of rates shall take effect and be in force after its publication once in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, the official City newspaper and shall apply to services rendered in the month of February 2022 and bills due the tenth day of March 2022.

SECTION 4. Any ordinance or part of any ordinance in conflict with this ordinance is hereby repealed.

PASSED AND ADOPTED THIS 3rd DAY OF JANUARY, 2022.

Brandon Koch

Mayor

ATTEST:

Stephanie Petermann

City Clerk

1t 1/6