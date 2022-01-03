Travis Wade Rathbun (1968-2021)

Travis Wade Rathbun, 53, of Salina, Kan., passed away Dec. 21, 2021.

Travis was born Feb. 9, 1968, to Jerry and Darlene (Droegemeier) Rathbun in Lyons, Kan. He attended schools in Lyons, Geneseo, and Ellsworth, Kan.and Brooklyn, Iowa. He was a long time employee at Pestinger Heating and Air Conditioning, Salina, Kan.

Travis enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and harvesting wheat with his Grandpa Jack. He spent his spare time restoring cars and never ever missed an opportunity to attend a local car show or mud run. He looked forward to getting his family together for the holidays and cooking for everyone. He was a sentimental man who loved to laugh. Above all, Travis dearly loved his children, grandchildren and his dog, Brit.

Travis will be deeply missed by his sons, Tyler (Ashley) Rathbun, Salina, Wyatt (Maddy) Charlson, Manhattan; daughters, Kindra Franks, Salina, Kelby (Alan) Buchanan, Midland, Texas, Chloe Monaco, Westfield, N.J.; grandchildren, Jaylah, Landon, and Landry Buchanan, Ezra Franks, Brooks and Scottlynn Charlson; brothers, Corey (Annette) Hasley, and Joshua Rathbun; sister, Brenda Hasley Clark; as well as his extended family and an abundance of friends.

Preceding him in death was his father, Jerry Rathbun; step-father, Paul Hasley; infant sister, Treva Kay Rathbun; sister, Amber Rathbun Sharp; grandparents, Jack and Calleene Rathbun and Gene and Elfie Mae Droegemeier.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Ryan Mortuary in Salina, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Travis W. Rathbun Memorial Fund, attention: Ryan Mortuary, 137 N 8th St, Salina, Kan. 67401.

