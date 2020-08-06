Vincent Mark Schneider (1935-2020)

Vincent M. Schneider, 84, Olpe, passed away at Flint Hills Care Center, Emporia, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Vincent Mark Schneider was born Dec. 24, 1935 in Olpe, Kan., the son of Alban and Irene (Vohs) Schneider. Vincent married Loretta Beagley at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia on May 4, 1957.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta, sons, Daniel (Janet) Schneider and Darrell (Sherry) Schneider, of Olpe; daughters, Dianna (Steve) Zimmerman, Emporia, Darlene (Mike Goodeyon) Martin, Madison, Debra (Dale) Burenheide, Olpe, and Donna (Rick) Riessen, Joliet, Ill.; brothers, Leo (Arlene) Schneider, Denver, Colo., Ed (Peggy) Schneider, Augusta, and Bob (Jane) Schneider, Madison; sisters, Sister Joan Schneider, Wichita, Jane Schrader, Wichita, Alice (Harry) Bechtel, Olpe, and Nancy (Jerome) Langley, Ark.; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Brent Schneider, died earlier.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, and the Knights of Columbus. He worked at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 30 years.

Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Olpe, Kan. The service will be conducted by Father Daniel Coronado, Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

The memorial is with the Didde Catholic Campus Center. Gifts may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kan. 66801.

Condolences for the family may be left online through the funeral home website at www.robertsblue.com